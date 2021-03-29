Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,050 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after buying an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.84, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

