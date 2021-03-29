Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $56.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

