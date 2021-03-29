Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 9,442 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 142.26, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

