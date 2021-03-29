Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 515 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

