Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 247 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,049.79 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,889.15 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,172.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 target price (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.