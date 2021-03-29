Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,161 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,907,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,358,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.