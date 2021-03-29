Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,874 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,527,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,789,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,631,000 after purchasing an additional 547,381 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

