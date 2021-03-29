Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $193.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.38. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

