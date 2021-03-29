Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after buying an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $51.90 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

