Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $363.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

