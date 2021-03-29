Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $2,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $104.52 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

