Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Honeywell International to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

