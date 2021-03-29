Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 13,663 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $133.80 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.