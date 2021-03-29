Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MDLZ stock opened at $59.44 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

