Centric Cash Price Up 72% This Week (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 72% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 806.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.