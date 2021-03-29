Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.75

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.47, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

CENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

