Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

