Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 188.8% from the February 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELTF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,727. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.