CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $149.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $165.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,290. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $168.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

