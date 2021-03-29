CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Brokerages expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $19.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.26 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDW. Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CDW by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 3,744.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in CDW by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in CDW by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $167.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

