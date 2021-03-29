Castweet (CTT) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $238,170.87 and $132,255.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.49 or 0.00963137 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00098098 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

