Castleark Management LLC Trims Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 49,536 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,687,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

