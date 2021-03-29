Castleark Management LLC Sells 50,430 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,430 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,395 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.44. 46,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

