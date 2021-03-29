Castleark Management LLC Sells 33,885 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,885 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.22% of Regal Beloit worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,739,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 44.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBC traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.51. 4,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBC. Barclays boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

