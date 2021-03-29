Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,562,000 after buying an additional 73,247 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $9,027,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,154.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 194,211 shares of company stock valued at $22,165,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,474. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day moving average of $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.