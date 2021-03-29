Castleark Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,335 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.16% of Freshpet worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.76. 4,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,575. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,395.31, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.70. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.