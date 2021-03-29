Castleark Management LLC Has $50.55 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 1.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.14% of Microchip Technology worth $50,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.56. The company had a trading volume of 32,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,819. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

