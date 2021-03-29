Castleark Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.20. 160,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,133,511. The company has a market cap of $416.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.60 and a 1 year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.