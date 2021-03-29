Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Casa Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASA stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.90 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

