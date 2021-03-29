Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.
CASA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
CASA stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.90 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
