Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4859 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of CAH opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

