Carbon (CRBN) Trading Up 116.4% Over Last Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $558,001.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 116.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00059307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.37 or 0.00219759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.60 or 0.00949952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00079199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029861 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,492,415 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

