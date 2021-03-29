Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.73 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after buying an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,436,000 after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Corning by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,848,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,553,000 after buying an additional 361,436 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.