Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,642 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after acquiring an additional 186,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $114.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.43 and a 1-year high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.