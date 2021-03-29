Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 27,178 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 40,464 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

RF opened at $21.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

