Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 645,169 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645,169 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.58% of Baidu worth $429,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 57.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.31. 565,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,984,671. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

