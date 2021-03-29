Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 1,257,018 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257,018 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.33% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $216,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after buying an additional 543,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,876,000 after buying an additional 595,368 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,633,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,429,000 after buying an additional 722,861 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after buying an additional 1,973,751 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

BNS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

