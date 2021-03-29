Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 408,100 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $660,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Xilinx by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,339 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 2,615.9% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.20. 10,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.76. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

