Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 57,557 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,110,964 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,102,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $513.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.39 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.