Canaccord Genuity Increases Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target to C$0.70

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium stock opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 36.62, a current ratio of 36.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of C$340.85 million and a PE ratio of -32.78.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.