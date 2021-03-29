Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
CXBMF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.40.
Calibre Mining Company Profile
