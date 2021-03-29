Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CXBMF traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. Calibre Mining has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.40.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

