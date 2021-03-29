Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,318 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up 1.0% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of PKW opened at $84.10 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

