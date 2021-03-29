Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,885,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

