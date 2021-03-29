Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

NYSE BIP opened at $53.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

