Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $218.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Honeywell International to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.82.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

