Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $147.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $148.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.