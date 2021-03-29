Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,203 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 426,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.60 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

