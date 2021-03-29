CACHE Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $55.48 or 0.00095638 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $129,492.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00023160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.28 or 0.00617565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00065929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00023768 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CGT is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 52,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,857 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

CACHE Gold Token Trading

