C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.70 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,642.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 102,125 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.