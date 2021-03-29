BTIG Research Boosts Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $85.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
NASDAQ:PLL traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,424. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $902.86 million, a P/E ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 0.54.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
