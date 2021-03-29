BTIG Research Boosts Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $85.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $66.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:PLL traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,424. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $902.86 million, a P/E ratio of -95.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

