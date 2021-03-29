(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 125 ($1.63).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.78 ($2.06).

